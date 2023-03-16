SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Shadyside residents should not consume tap water effective immediately, according to Village Administrator Erica Tamburin.
On Thursday night, Tamburin issued a warning to residents that due to “recent developments,” the Shadyside Water Department is asking residents not to consume tap water until further notice.
There was a water leak Thursday morning, and hydrants are now being flushed.
The administrator asks that residents contact the water department with any questions.