SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Shadyside residents should not consume tap water effective immediately, according to Village Administrator Erica Tamburin.

On Thursday night, Tamburin issued a warning to residents that due to “recent developments,” the Shadyside Water Department is asking residents not to consume tap water until further notice.

There was a water leak Thursday morning, and hydrants are now being flushed.

The administrator asks that residents contact the water department with any questions.