SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — Shadyside officials announced Friday morning that the village’s water is now safe to drink.

On Thursday, officials issued a warning to residents not to drink the water, and classes were cancelled Friday in the Shadyside School District.

In a statement Friday, officials said the Shadyside Water Department received confirmation from the EPA that they could lift the do not consume order put in place Thursday.

The water is now safe to drink, they say, but residents should run their faucets for 15-20 minutes to remove any possible fluorination from service lines.

Early Thursday morning, a small water line break and chlorine leak occurred at the water treatment plant. Once workers resolved the issue, they discovered that a back siphonage event occurred during the break and caused an excess of fluoride to enter the water system.

Workers immediately shut down the plant and began flushing hydrants and draining the reservoir to rid the system of the excess fluroride.

Shadyside officials say dozens of tests were performed throughout the evening and night while workers flushed the system.

Village officials say they put the do not consume order in place as a precaution while workers dealt with the situation. They say they have been in contact with the EPA throughout the night and have followed all protocols.

They will continue to test the water throughout the day to ensure that the water remains safe for consumption.