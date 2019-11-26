Share To Give 2019





WTRF is partnering with the Salvation Army for the 3rd year to adopt as many children as possible from the Ohio Valley’s Angel Trees. Last year we were able to adopt over 200 children of all ages from six counties. WTRF employees shopped for all the gifts and delivered them sorted by child to the Salvation Army for their annual distribution day.

Donation boxes locations

This year we are hoping to increase our goal and be able to adopt even more children. While this is a daunting goal, we are hoping to solicit support from the community and local businesses. One hundred percent of the funds received will go to purchasing gifts for the children. There are no administrative fees, advertising fees, etc. allocated out of these funds.

We allocate $75 per child and shop to ensure that each child gets everything on their Angel, while also making sure the child has a mix of a large gift and several smaller gifts. Shopping has begun and must be completed by December 14th, so please act fast. All tags will be removed and barcodes marked through. They are delivered to the Salvation Army by December 16th unwrapped.