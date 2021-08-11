Shenandoah Zeps: 2021 High School Football Preview

John Jones takes over the lead of the Shenandoah program as a defensive coach at both Buckeye Trail and his alma mater Cambridge.

It’s a great opportunity the administration has been great you know they’ve been very inviting they’ve helped me with anything we’ve need football wise. Coach Wells who stepped down and handed over the reigns has been very supportive and been a great shoulder to lean on John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

On the field the Zeps will lean on their offensive line led by seniors Preston Mackie, Jarod Trenner, and Hunter Shott.

The skill players are more youthful, junior Nathan Van Fleet will guide the offense at quarterback with fellow junior Tyce Davold and sophomore Sam Townsend at running back.

They will also line up a pair of sophomores at wide receiver in Hunter Yates and Brendan Portman.

The O – Line will be the key for Jones.

We average 250 across the board on the O line and they are great hoss’s to run behind you know they do their job they stay low they fire off and they move the line of scrimmage and that’s what we want. John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

Defensively the Zeps will vary their scheme based on that week’s opponent but will typically be in a base 4-3 with junior Hunter Shott the leader at middle linebacker.

He was a great player last year and he’s put 15-20 pounds grew another inch I think he’s 6’3″ 225 at mike as a junior now were going to rely on him to lead the defense. And once again were going to rely on some seniors on the d-line to control the line of scrimmage and eliminate the run make teams one dimensional and make them throw the ball John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

Jones will try earn career win number one on the 19th when the Zeps visit Newcomerstown.