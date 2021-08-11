https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Shenandoah Zeps: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shenandoah High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Jones takes over the lead of the Shenandoah program as a defensive coach at both Buckeye Trail and his alma mater Cambridge.

*Get More High School Football News Here*

It’s a great opportunity the administration has been great you know they’ve been very inviting they’ve helped me with anything we’ve need football wise. Coach Wells who stepped down and handed over the reigns has been very supportive and been a great shoulder to lean on

John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

On the field the Zeps will lean on their offensive line led by seniors Preston Mackie, Jarod Trenner, and Hunter Shott.

The skill players are more youthful, junior Nathan Van Fleet will guide the offense at quarterback with fellow junior Tyce Davold and sophomore Sam Townsend at running back.

They will also line up a pair of sophomores at wide receiver in Hunter Yates and Brendan Portman.

The O – Line will be the key for Jones.

We average 250 across the board on the O line and they are great hoss’s to run behind you know they do their job they stay low they fire off and they move the line of scrimmage and that’s what we want.

John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

Defensively the Zeps will vary their scheme based on that week’s opponent but will typically be in a base 4-3 with junior Hunter Shott the leader at middle linebacker.

He was a great player last year and he’s put 15-20 pounds grew another inch I think he’s 6’3″ 225 at mike as a junior now were going to rely on him to lead the defense. And once again were going to rely on some seniors on the d-line to control the line of scrimmage and eliminate the run make teams one dimensional and make them throw the ball

John Jones- Zeps Head Coach

Jones will try earn career win number one on the 19th when the Zeps visit Newcomerstown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

River Pilots : 2021 High School Football Preview

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville Blue Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter