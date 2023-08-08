Heading into his second season at the helm for the Zeps, Josh Lowery is looking to build off of last year’s success built also reminds his players that is in the past.

“We really have to work on the little things I’m one of those guys when I came in under coach Goodrich and even coach Dunn they always talked about the little things will help lead to big things so thats what I teach these guys.” Josh Lowery

Good news for coach Lowery he returns a number of players from last year’s playoff squad starting with quarterback Braxton Barnett who was a standout as a freshman. Seniors, Brendan Portman who earned first-team all-state last year returns at receiver and defensive back, Jacob Feltner at running back and linebacker, West Miley at receiver and defensive back, and Jace Anderson on the offense and defensive line. Along with sophomore Kaden Rucker and junior Logan Clark on the o-line and at linebacker.

“I think we can be pretty dangerous we have a bunch of skill guys that can run and catch balls and make moves in space.” Brenndan Portman

Defensively they will make a change this year to a 3-4 base and coach Lowery feels once again their strength will be in the back end and they will also count on seniors Tristin Rositer and Kaden Palmer at linebacker. With juniors Landon Lively and Wesley Hunter and sophomore Hunter House helping in the defensive backfield. While returning to the playoffs is a top goal for this year’s team quarterback Braxton Barnett says they also have something else at the top of their mind.

“Our number one goal is beat Caldwell, last year we didn’t and that was hard on us. But this year beating Caldwell and then making it more games in playoffs” Braxton Barnett

They’ll have to wait til the final week of the regular season for the Noble County Super Bowl. They open the season on the 18th at Union Local.)