Sistersville General Hospital part of Health System cyber attack

Memorial Health System experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours on Sunday.

As a result, Memorial Health System suspended user access to information technology applications related to their operations.

Memorial Health System says they have implemented extensive information technology security protocols and is working diligently with security partners to restore information operations as quickly as possible.

Federal law enforcement has also been notified.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption,” says Memorial Health System president and CEO Scott Cantley, “Staff at our hospitals- Marietta Memorial, Selby, and Sistersville General Hospital – are working with paper charts while systems are restored, and data recovered.”

According to Cantley, all urgent surgical cases for Monday, August 16 have been canceled and patients notified.

In addition, all radiology exams have been canceled.

All primary care appointments will be held as scheduled.

If patients have an appointment with a surgeon or specialist on Monday, they suggest they call ahead.

For the most efficient use of a patient’s visit, Memorial Health Systems want to ensure we have historical patient information. If for any reason Memorial Health Systems feel their visit would best be rescheduled, they will reach out to patients directly.

“At this time no known patient or employee personal or financial information has been compromised,” he said. “We are continuing to work with IT security experts to methodically investigate to precisely understand what happened and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues.”