Social Media

Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, SnapChat, Instagram, Reddit, Tumblr, Flickr, Google+, etc… we’ve got a pack of millennials, ready and waiting to make your campaign into the coolest one in town.

Facebook and Instagram’s ad platform allows you to target specific audiences with paid ads that reach beyond your existing followers. Facebook and Instagram allow you to test multiple ad formats (including image, carousel and video) and multiple campaign objectives including Brand Awareness, Reach, Traffic, Video Views, Lead Generation, Post Engagement, Conversions and Event Responses.

As a Facebook Marketing Partner, we draw from years of experience running campaigns of all sizes, leveraging strategic input from Facebook directly. Our ability to target audiences by demographics, occupational data, education, income, interest, etc. as well as identify new audiences through lookalike audience modeling.

We can run your campaign on both platforms with similar targeting, creative and goals. This allows you to easily advertise on one or both platforms.