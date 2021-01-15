Souper Bowl of Caring is a youth-inspired movement working across the nation to tackle hunger in our local communities. In 2020, thousands of groups collected over $10.6 million in financial and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. Over $163 million has been collected since Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990.

WTRF is teaming up with CA House during this time for “Souper Bowl of Caring” to help the community stock local food pantries after the holidays. With the extra demands for food due to COVID, our local food pantries are in more need than ever.​ Each week we will bring awareness to a local food shelter where you can drop off donations too. If you would like to give a monetary donation to the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, you can Click Here.