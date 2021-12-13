WTRF Loves, Living Local and supporting the community when we can. Due to the large number of sponsorships requests we receive; this submission form is the only way we accept proposals for sponsorships and community partnerships.

All unsolicited calls, emails or other contact will be directed to this submission form as the first step to presenting a sponsorship opportunity to WTRF. Though we would love to support every Ohio Valley organization and cause, we simply cannot. For the best chance of securing a sponsorship please submit requests 60-90 days in advance.