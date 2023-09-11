CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) — Former NFL and WVU star Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at an airport near Cincinnati Monday morning for allegedly making terroristic threats and for alcohol intoxication, according to TMZ.

Officials say police responded to an unruly passenger situation.

Jones was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Jones told reporters he did nothing wrong and denied being drunk. He called the terroristic threats charge “bullsh**.”

He claims the incident began when someone asked to move seats since an electric outlet at his assigned seat was not working.

Jones was part of an infamous airport fight in Atlanta in 2018, but authorities found he was not the aggressor, according to TMZ. He was also arrested in 2021 for a bar fight in Cincinnati.