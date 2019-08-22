Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview

Sports Videos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Brooke Bruins are looking to turn the page this season.

The goal has to be to get that W. We went 0 and 10 last year and nothing is going to put that behind us until a game ends with us in the lead.

Mac Mclean- Head Coach

This year the Bruins will have new uniforms, helmets, and a new starting quarterback.

Junior Josh Shorts will be playing quarterback this season.

He’ll be handing the ball to senior star running back and 4-year starter, Max Camilletti.

3-year letterman, Aaron Sippio is a key wide receiver.

And senior Camden Bates is the most experienced wide receiver on the team. As for Doug Gabert, he’ll be playing fullback.

You know on offense this year we’re going to have to replace a couple of key components with graduation of Gage Yost and Logan Williams, you know our two quarterbacks but other than that a lot of our offense positions are still in tack We’re going to try to be a balanced team, we’re going to try to be fifty fifty you know, if the coaches can keep me from putting the ball in the air too much, that will probably be a positive

Mac Mclean- Head Coach

On defense, two-year letterman, Sam Casto is a beast to watch out for. Along with linemen, freshman Haden Parr and senior Kevin Harris. Jr. Austin Williams is also a key lineman to watch out for.

Defense right now, we return a lot of experience, we’re in a situation last year where we started a lot of sophomores, so we’re not short on experience but we’re still kind of young which is kind of a an odd combination

Mac Mclean- Head Coach

The Bruins have fifty players on their team this season, including 4 experienced seniors. And the guys on the team this year have set the tempo.

You know coming of a year like last year that was kind of scary coming in here but I think those young guys got a taste last year and they want to win, they’ve worked hard, they’ve been great in the off-season and they’ve worked hard in camp.

Mac Mclean- Head Coach

The Brooke Bruins kick off their season on Friday, August 30th against Wheeling Park at 7 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter