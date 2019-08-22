Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview

The Brooke Bruins are looking to turn the page this season.

The goal has to be to get that W. We went 0 and 10 last year and nothing is going to put that behind us until a game ends with us in the lead. Mac Mclean- Head Coach

This year the Bruins will have new uniforms, helmets, and a new starting quarterback.

Junior Josh Shorts will be playing quarterback this season.

He’ll be handing the ball to senior star running back and 4-year starter, Max Camilletti.

3-year letterman, Aaron Sippio is a key wide receiver.

And senior Camden Bates is the most experienced wide receiver on the team. As for Doug Gabert, he’ll be playing fullback.

You know on offense this year we’re going to have to replace a couple of key components with graduation of Gage Yost and Logan Williams, you know our two quarterbacks but other than that a lot of our offense positions are still in tack We’re going to try to be a balanced team, we’re going to try to be fifty fifty you know, if the coaches can keep me from putting the ball in the air too much, that will probably be a positive Mac Mclean- Head Coach

On defense, two-year letterman, Sam Casto is a beast to watch out for. Along with linemen, freshman Haden Parr and senior Kevin Harris. Jr. Austin Williams is also a key lineman to watch out for.

Defense right now, we return a lot of experience, we’re in a situation last year where we started a lot of sophomores, so we’re not short on experience but we’re still kind of young which is kind of a an odd combination Mac Mclean- Head Coach

The Bruins have fifty players on their team this season, including 4 experienced seniors. And the guys on the team this year have set the tempo.

You know coming of a year like last year that was kind of scary coming in here but I think those young guys got a taste last year and they want to win, they’ve worked hard, they’ve been great in the off-season and they’ve worked hard in camp. Mac Mclean- Head Coach

The Brooke Bruins kick off their season on Friday, August 30th against Wheeling Park at 7 pm.