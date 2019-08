There's a legacy of a great band to be upheld at John Marshall High School, and this year's band does just that. With 46 members, the band stands strong on the field as they play some familiar classic rock hits. Tracey Filben has been the band director at JM for 17 years and says it's the kids that keep bringing her back.

Filben has many students who "Double-Dip" in the band and other activities. In fact-Senior Bradley, Clark plays football and is in the band.