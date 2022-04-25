Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Toronto Red Knights rallied to come back from trailing 5-3 against the Maroon Knights to win 7-6.

The Red Knights grabbed the lead after Central Catholic surrender 2 unearned runs. The throw was off from second on a ground ball by Thomas. That made it 7-5 and Toronto held on.

“Put the ball in ply, force them to make pays. You’ll do better. I think we struck out 12 times; we struck out 3 today. So, just putting the ball in play and I had 2 freshman step up with big hits,” Head Coach Steve Trifinoff said.

Toronto will take on Caldwell after it defeated Shadyside. The Redskins were able to grab a late lead also from an unearned run. Sydney Sailing chopped one over to the third baseman Brown. Brown’s throw was off and Sailing made it all the way to third.

Jordan Haught grounded out to second but allowed Sailing to come in and that would end up being the game winning run.

In 1-A, Conotton Valley did not have much trouble with Paden City.

Chloe Struber shot one into the gap in center and Hanna Reiter came in to score to make it 6-0 in the fourth inning.

The Rockets won in 5 innings 10-0.

Conotton Valley will take on Beallsville Friday at 5:00 PM in the 1-A Championship.

Toronto will face Caldwell Saturday at 4:30 PM.