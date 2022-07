WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 scored 10 runs in the third inning of their Wednesday night meeting with Moundsville on their way to an 18-2 win in five innings.

Dylan Gongola got the scoring started for Post 1 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

With the win Wheeling improves to 21-13 on the season, they host Wellsburg Thursday.