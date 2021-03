WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Girls high school basketball number two Wheeling Park hosting number three Cabell Midland at the palace on the hill.

In the second quarter Bella Abernathy with a strong drive and score. She led the Patriots with 25 points. Lindsay Garrison has 13 points during Saturday’s game, her three pointer led Park down by just one.

Park led 28-26 at the half , they win by 10. 51-41 to improve to 8-1 on the season.