https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

2008 WVU Fiesta Bowl Team Was Like A Family

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we continue to countdown to our replay of the 2008 Fiesta Bowl Saturday at 7 p.m. on WTRF-CBS, we caught up with former Mountaineer Tom Contraguerro.

The Wheeling Central grad told us the 2007 Mountaineer football team wasn’t just a team but more like a family.

” Really there was no separation we were West Virginia”, Contraguerro said, “we did stuff as a team, we didn’t do stuff as offense or defense, we did stuff together. So whether it was getting together for summer work outs like seven on seven the whole team would be there we’d be yelling, having fun. That’s what you play the game for you want to have fun and talking about it and reliving some of it, it’s kind of sparking a lot of emotions because you don’t have these conversations everyday.”

Saturday’s replay will include interviews with former Mountaineers Owen Schmitt, Pat McAfee and defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter