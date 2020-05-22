2008 WVU Fiesta Bowl Team Was Like A Family

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we continue to countdown to our replay of the 2008 Fiesta Bowl Saturday at 7 p.m. on WTRF-CBS, we caught up with former Mountaineer Tom Contraguerro.

The Wheeling Central grad told us the 2007 Mountaineer football team wasn’t just a team but more like a family.

” Really there was no separation we were West Virginia”, Contraguerro said, “we did stuff as a team, we didn’t do stuff as offense or defense, we did stuff together. So whether it was getting together for summer work outs like seven on seven the whole team would be there we’d be yelling, having fun. That’s what you play the game for you want to have fun and talking about it and reliving some of it, it’s kind of sparking a lot of emotions because you don’t have these conversations everyday.”

Saturday’s replay will include interviews with former Mountaineers Owen Schmitt, Pat McAfee and defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel.