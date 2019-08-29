2019 High School Football Season Ready To Hit Full Stride

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The 2019 High School Football season is ready to hit full stride, after Cameron helped open the season Monday we have four games on the schedule Thursday.

Including Wheeling Central hosting Williamstown in a rematch of last years Class “A” State Championship game. Also Thursday, Steubenville plays host to Taylor Allderdice, Buckeye Local visits Barnesville and Buckeye Trail travels Caldwell.

Friday’s schedule has 27 games involving OVAC teams with two more on Saturday. Stay with the 7 SportsZone for all of the highlights and scores.