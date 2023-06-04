WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–To wrap up another great season of baseball in the Ohio Valley, your 2023 all-stars battled it out at Wheeling Park.
It was Team Ohio versus Team West Virginia.
Team West Virginia won 5-4.
by: Ashley Kaiser
