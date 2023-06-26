WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Senior Open, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), spent hours under doing rain delays on the first day of play at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Pat Carter, of Huntington, leads the field with a two under par 69, scoring four birdies along the way. Jay Davis of St. Clairsville, Ohio, is three strokes behind Carter, followed by Cal Wood of Athens, Ohio in third and John Kingora of Morgantown in fourth. David Shaffer of Wheeling and Richard Carder of Fort Ashby are leading the Senior Division with a two over par 73.

Other highlights of the day include six birdies for Chris Daniels of Beckley and five birdies for Gary Arntz of Inwood. “We’re elated to have this event at Oglebay Resort. It’s the first time in my six years here, although we’ve hosted other championships,” said Oglebay’s General Manager Danny Ackerman. “While the course is in great shape, thanks to Brad McCombs and his agronomy team, Mother Nature was not helpful with causing all the rain delays.

We’re hoping she cooperates more on Tuesday.” “We’re thrilled to host this championship at Oglebay Resort on the course designed by Arnold Palmer,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “The course conditions are incredible and we’re looking forward to the final round on Tuesday.” Play resumes Tuesday.