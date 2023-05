CHARLESTON W.Va. (WTRF)– The Ohio Valley made their presence known at the 2023 WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships.

The meet was held at UC Stadium at Laidley Field in Charleston.

The boys from Wheeling Central Catholic came in second overall in Class AA with a total of 84 points.

***West Virginia State Track and Field Meet Results***

It’s a rainy finals day here in Charleston. I’m at UC Stadium at Laidley Field for the WV High School State Track Meet. 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏽@WTRF7News @wvssac pic.twitter.com/xX1N29i3RF — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 20, 2023