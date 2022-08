Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The event was again held at the Crispin Center at Oglebay.

The scramble helps fund the Patrick A Clutter Scholarship. Over the years, more than $100,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded for Wheeling Park High School students interested in a career in broadcasting.

The winners of this year’s scholarship are Jenna Maguire and Lauren Taylor. Each student was awarded $3,000 in scholarship money.