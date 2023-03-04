HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three area wrestlers earned state championships Saturday night at the West Virginia High School State Tournament in Huntington.

In A-AA Oak Glen’s Logan Davis won the 113 pound title , while his teammate Hayden Lamb lost in the 132 pound championship and Cameron’s Adam Angel also finished second in the 175 pound weight class as a team the Dragon’s were the class “A” state runners-up.

In AAA a pair of Wheeling Park Patriots won state titles, at 144 pounds Bradyn Lucas won giving him a pair of titles after winning at 138 last year. Park’s Quinton Velas brought home the title at 150 pounds. Erick Brothers quest for a fourth state title fell just short as he lost in the 215 pound championship.