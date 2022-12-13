WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three Wheeling Park Patriots scored 20 or more points in their 80-64 win over Weir.
Aidan Davis led the way with 27 Cole Wilkinson added 23 and Brett Phillips had 20.
Cory Lyons led Weir with 17 points.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
