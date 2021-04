MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three Wheeling Park swimmers wrapped up their season with state titles Tuesday in Morgantown.

On the girls side Abby Turner won another state title and in record time of 1:49.4 in the 200 freestyle. Her teammate Jenna Bopp repeated as state champion in the 100 breaststroke. Turner and Bopp both earned all-tournament honors.

On the boys side, Park’s Owen Leary won a pair of state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Leary also earned all-tournament honors.