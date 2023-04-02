WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–These athletes spent all season long battling on the court, but on Saturday they got to play together.

OVAC teams gathered at the ‘Palace on the Hill’ for the 45th annual Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classic.

This all-star game allows athletes to display their talents and work alongside some of the conference’s best players.

It even helps set them up for success in the future.

Bellaire boys head coach, JR Battista says the all-star game is closure for a lot of kids and allows them to play in their high school uniform one last time.

We give twelve scholarships. Most of them are in memory of a coach who played or family member or someone who was big in the game. We give four $500 scholarships and then we give eight $250 scholarships which will get awarded on May 21st at the OVAC Banquet of Champions. JR. Battista, Bellaire boys head basketball coach

The Cameron girls and the Linsly boys were also honored with a sportsmanship award.