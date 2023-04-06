WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– An Ohio Valley favorite sporting event returns for it’s 46th year of competition.

The Dick Dei Track Classic takes place this weekend and over 600 athletes from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will go head-to-head here in the Friendly City.

Coach Dick Dei was the first track coach for the Wheeling Park Patriots, and he helped pave the way for many teams and athletes over the years.

His son Sean Dei says his dad’s passion and legacy lives on.

“The meet become a very strong staple in the Ohio Valley for track and field and then once my father stepped out of coaching and went on to admiration after the 1989 season, Coach Dolen succeeded my father and the program. Coach Dolen continued on and grew the meet. When my father retired at the end of 2003, they made the announcement at that meet that they were going to name the meet after him.” Sean Dei, Coach Dick Dei’s son / Dick Dei Track Classic committee member

After Coach Dei’s passing in 2007, the Board of Education renamed the Wheeling Park track and field facility in his honor.

The field events kick off Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m.