West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – You won’t see many of the West Liberty Hilltoppers same faces for the next basketball season. However, Head Coach Ben Howlett has been busy reloading new talent. So far, 6 new players have been recruited to the hilltop including most recently 6-4″ Junior Forward Michael Sampson who comes from the MEC’s Notre Dame College and 6-8″ Junior Forward Chaz Hands.

“I think this team is going to be hungry and there’s going to be a lot of fresh faces that are eager to learn and eager to practice and they all know the West Liberty way and I think the standard is to win games in the NCAA Tournament and we failed to do that last year,” Howlett said.