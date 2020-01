WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South is in position to win their ninth Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Overall team title in 11 years following the quarterfinals.

South leads with 157 points they are six points in front of Wheeling Park for the overall lead and class 5A title, Park has 151.

Beaver Local is third with 133.5 points followed by Steubenville and St.Clairsville to round out the top five.

The semifinals are Saturday at 11 a.m. and the finals are at 4 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.