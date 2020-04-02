7 Area Players Selected For West Virginia North-South Football Classic

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Seven area players have been selected to play in the West Virginia North-South Football Classic, Saturday, June 13 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.

Wheeling Park will be represented by Xavier Morris, WR/DB and Jack Saines, OL. A pair of Golden Bears from Oak Glen are on the roster in Michael Lemley, WR/DB and Zach Taylor WR/LB.

Also on the squad, Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB, Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB and Max Camiletti – Brooke, RB/DB.

Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.

