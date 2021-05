WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored seven times in the third inning on their way to an 11-1 win over Weir in six innings.

Trailing 1-0 after two, a two-run double from Noah Sievertson would get the offense going. Gage Thomas would also hit a two-run home run in the frame.

Billy Gooch and Thomas would combine to scatter six hits while limiting the Red Riders to just one run.

Sievertson led the way for Park with two hits and three RBI.