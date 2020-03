WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – As we continue our 7 Sports Zone flashback series we focus on March 2004 and the Bellaire Big Reds in the Ohio Boys Division III Final Four.

Led by coach Gene Ammirante and players like Aaron Agnew and Nate Davis this team earned the school’s first trip to the state semifinals, where they faced 26-0 Versailles.

The Big Reds lost that day 68-64 in double overtime, but it still goes down as one of the most memorable seasons in Ohio Valley sports history.