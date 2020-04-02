7 Sports Zone Flashback, Martins Ferry Wins First District Title In 15 Years

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback we go to March 2013 and the Martins Ferry Purple Riders winning their first boys basketball district title since 1998.

The Riders had to knock off top seeded Garaway in the Division III boys district championship at Ohio University Eastern. Robert Vargo and Cody Schau were up to the challenge. Garaway led 11-8 after the opening quarter, but Ferry took a 22-17 lead at the half .

Ferry would extend their lead to as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but strong pressure defense from Garaway forced the Riders to turn the ball over. The Pirates enjoyed a slim a 35-34 edge after the third quarter.

A 6-0 run in the fourth would by Ferry would put them back in charge as they went on to a 56-48 win. Schau and Vargo each had 16 while Tyler Strama added 15 to put the Riders in the sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years. The Riders would fall in the regional semifinal, but they would defeat Garaway again in the district final the following year.