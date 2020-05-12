7 Sports Zone Flashback, Nailers Advance To Conference Finals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback, the Wheeling Nailers advance to the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals.

To get there the Nailers had to rally from a 3-2 deficit in their series with the Reading Royals. The Nailers won game six at home 8-3 setting up our flashback. Two days later the teams met in game seven, that game would go to overtime tied at 3.

With time running out in the first overtime period, Riley Brace scored the game-winning goal to give the Nailers the series win.

The Nailers would begin play in the Conference Finals just two days later in South Carolina. That series would also go seven games with Nailers winning games six and seven this time on the road to advance to the Kelly Cup Finals.