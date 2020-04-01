7 Sports Zone Flashback, River Pilots Win First District Title In 24 Years In March 2013

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback we go to March 2013 and the River Pilots in the Ohio Division IV District Final at Meadowbrook.

The Pilots were facing the two-time defending State Champs the Hiland Hawks. Brett Price led the Pilots with 31 points in a game that went to overtime. The Pilots would pull out a hard fought 56-49 win, giving the Pilots their first District Title in 24 years.

River also won back to back district championships in 1988-89, under legendary coach R.L. Potts. The Pilots would fall in the Regional Semi-Final to finish the season 19-7.