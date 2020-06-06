7 Sports Zone Flashback; Shadyside Wins The 2015 Ohio Division IV State Softball Championship

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback we go to June 2015 and the Shadyside Tigers winning the Ohio Division IV softball state title.

The Tigers defeated Triad 1-0, on a walk-off squeeze bunt by junior Lindsey Dunn scoring freshman Kaitlyn Weaver, to give the Tigers their first state championship.

Shadyside senior pitcher Megan Heagney went the distance, allowing just four hits and no runs and striking out 13.

Shadyside finished the season with 22-5 record winning eight straight postseason games.