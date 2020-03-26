7 Sports Zone Flashback, St.Clairsville Wins Their First Regional Basketball Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In this 7 Sports Zone Flashback we go back to March 2012 and the St.Clairsville Red Devils making school history.

Led by the Division II East District Player of the Year Dan Monteroso, the Red Devils won the school’s first regional basketball championship and advanced to the state Final Four with a 63-59 win over New Philadelphia. In the regional final at Ohio University, Monteroso scored 29 points, that effort helped him become the schools all-time leading scorer as a junior. During the teams run to Columbus he averaged 26 points and nine rebounds a game.

After starting the season 1-2 the Red Devils went on a 22 game win streak. Fellow juniors Riley Carlton, Jerrid Marhefka ,Adam Jeffries and Dylan Campbell along with sophomore Joel Giffin all played a major role for Kim Clifford’s Devils that season.

That season was filled with a lot of firsts for St.C their first OVAC, district and regional titles. The Devils fell in the state semifinals to finish the season 23-3.