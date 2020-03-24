Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

7 Sports Zone Flashback, West Liberty Wins First Regional Championship In 2011

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback we go to March 2011 and the West Liberty Hilltoppers winning their first Atlantic Regional Championship.

What a year it was for the Hilltoppers, as they entered the Atlantic Regional Final with IUP undefeated at 31-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country and looking for revenge after falling to the Hawks in the Regional Final the year before.

Corey Pelle led the way with 23 points and 7 rebounds. While Chris Morrow added 20 points. The Toppers trailed by one at the half, but a Jordan Fortney basket early in the second half gave them a 41-40 lead and sparked a 15-0 run for the Hilltoppers.

Still IUP hung strong and West Liberty had to survive a late three point attempt that would have sent the game into overtime. The Toppers improved to 32-0 with the 89-86 win.

Pelle was named the tournament MVP he had already earned WVIAC and Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors from the regular season. The Toppers would beat Anderson in the Elite Eight before falling to BYU – Hawaii in the Final Four to finish the season 33-1.

