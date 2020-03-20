7 Sports Zone Flashback, West Liberty Wins Their Third Straight Atlantic Regional in 2013

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flash Back series we go to March 19, 2013 and West Liberty meeting IUP in the Atlantic Regional Championship at the ASRC.

The Hilltoppers were the No. 1 team in the country at 32-1 under Jim Crutchfield going for their third straight Atlantic Regional Championship. This team had one of the best rosters in school history with Alex Falk, Cedric Harris, CJ Hester, Chris Morrow, Shawn Dyer, Tim Hausfeld and Seger Bonifant in his freshman season. With the game tied at 48 with 14 minutes remaining the Hilltoppers used some of their home court magic at the ASRC to out score the Hawks 38-15 enroute to an 86-63 victory.

Falk – the tournament’s leading scorer – paced six double-figure scorers for the Hilltoppers with 20 points. With the win the Toppers improved to 78-1 in their last 79 games at the ASRC, dating back to 2008.

The Toppers would advance to the Final Four falling to Metro State to finish the season with a school best record 34-2.