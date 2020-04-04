7 Sports Zone Flashback, Wheeling Park Wins The 1998 Girls Basketball State Championship

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In our 7 Sports Zone Flashback we once again go to March of 1998, and the Wheeling Park Lady Patriots in the AAA state championship game. Park had played in the state finals twice but came up short in 1978 and 1980, but 18 years later they were back and this time they would not be denied.

But to bring home the school’s first championship they would have to beat the defending state champs Fairmont Senior, who entered the finals 25-0. But Dee Davis’s team was up to the challenge, sophomore Toni Matkovich set the tone early scoring 21 of her game high 32 points in the first half.

Park would set a record for points scored with their dominant 101-84 victory for their first state title. They would back it up with another title the following year beating George Washington 69-35.

