74th Annual OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Media Day held

BETHANY- The 74th annual OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Football game media day was held on Monday, July, 22nd at Bethany College in W.Va.

This week, 30 W.Va. players and 32 Ohio players reported to Bethany College on Sunday, July 21st. Thirty-nine of the fifty-one schools in the OVAC are represented this year. In the past 49 years, the All-Star game has raised over $954,400 dollars towards charities and scholarships in the Ohio Valley.

Former Parkersburg South head football coach, Mike Eddy will be coaching the W.Va. team.

“They are some very intelligent football players, some very talented young men so they’re picking up on things quickly,” says Eddy. “We went and had some position meetings this morning and they asked some really great questions. So there’s not doubt in my mind that when Saturday rolls around they’re going to be excited to play.”

Indian Creek’s head coach, Andrew Connor will be coaching the Ohio team.

“Well I think it’s just one of those things when you get into coaching one of the things you want, especially in the Ohio valley when you grow up with this game, you hope to one day be able to participate in this game,” says Connor. “And for me, given that chance to participate in this game is one of those things that you hope to do and I’m blessed because we’ve been successful and the kids at Indian creek have given me this opportunity.”

The game is set to be played on Saturday, July 27th at 7:15 at Wheeling Island Stadium. Tickets can be purchased for $7.00 online at GoFan.com or at the gate for $10.00.