Can the NFL fine the Packers for Rogers’ positive COVID case and does the same go for employers?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gaining national attention for testing positive for COVID after claiming he’s been “immunized” not vaccinated.

The bigger question is: what COVID-19 protocols did Rodgers or his team violate and how are they being enforced?

7News Legal Analyst, Diana Crutchfield, weighs in. She said the NFL has the right to fine teams for violating COVID-19 protocols. However, do the same rules apply to employers? The short answer is yes.

Crutchfield says employers can enforce protocols like mandating vaccines. But there are exceptions.

If someone’s health prevented them from having a vaccine, then that would be an exception to the requirement to be vaccinated. But short of that, employers can set those kind of mandates if they choose to. They have to offer those kind of exceptions: the religious exceptions and the health exceptions. 7News Legal Analyst Diana Crutchfield

Crutchfield added this also varies on a state-to-state basis.

If a state doesn’t require employees to get vaccinated, an employer could still legally enforce a mandate and other protocols if it’s written out in a contract.