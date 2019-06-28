Hall of Fame Coach Gene Ford Dies

Hall of Fame basketball coach Gene Ford has died following a battle with cancer, he was 67.

Ford coached for 25 years at Cambridge, winning exactly 400 games. His overall record adding in stops at Shenandoah and Tuscarawas Valley was 440-262. He led the Bobcats to five state final four appearances, including a state runner-up finish in 1995.

He was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007 and the OVAC Hall of Fame in 2009.

As a player he was a four-year letterman at Muskingum College in basketball, scoring 1,717 points (second most in school history). He was a charter member of the Muskingum Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980.