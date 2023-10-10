Aaron Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and challenged Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce to a debate with Robert Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Fauci.

Before today’s incident, Rogers mentioned Kelce’s new ad campaign with Pfizer a week prior after Rodger’s team, the Jets, played the Chief’s, Kelce’s team.

“Y’know, Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit, he didn’t have a crazy impact game,” Rodgers said. “Obviously he had, y’know, some yards and stuff, but it felt like for the most part, y’know, we played really tough on defense.”

Kelce responded last week saying, ” I thought it was pretty good, I mean, with the ‘stache, I kind of look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? ‘Mr. Pfizer’ vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

On Tuesday’s McAfee show said ‘I made a tiny little joke about a guy schilling for a corrupt company and everybody kind of loses their minds. There’s a lot of propaganda out there, a lot of propaganda. Listen, Mr Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vax war with me. It ain’t a war homie, it’s a conversation – but if you want some sort of duel, a debate, come on the podcast. That’d be big ratings.

Rodgers added, ‘I’m gonna take my man RFK Jr, he can have Tony Fauci and we can have a conversation about it.”

That would bring big ratings, Rodgers said.