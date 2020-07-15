High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Adam Murray reflects on time at Central while looking towards his next move

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Adam Murray has definitely left an impact on Wheeling Central, leaving as the Knight’s lead tackler in Central history. with over 600 stops. Other honors include three Sam Huff awards which recognize the top defensive player in the state. Murray is the only athlete to win this award multiple times. 

“My sophomore year, when I first won it, I really didn’t know what the Huff award was,” said Murray. “And when I started educating myself like who they were, the history behind it, I started to realize how much of a big deal it was and that’s when I realized just be humble and keep working hard.” 

Murray says his coaches and team have meant the world to him. 

“I definitely miss all of my teammates and my coaches, I mean, we’ve been through so much together, especially with the three state championships,” said Murray. “Just everything they’ve done for me, the coaches, all of my teammates, just I can’t say enough of what they’ve done.” 

Murray says he will forever cherish the memories he made on Central’s field with his teammates but he is ready to start the next chapter at the collegiate level. 

“BW has a great program, a bunch of guys, it’s a lot like Central with the family community, and I’m just very excited to see what happens and along with the school, the education they’re going to have for me, I get to work out of the Cleveland clinic with my major, so along with football, I’m getting a great education along the way,” said Murray. 

