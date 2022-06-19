Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Highlanders continue to impress. The team remains undefeated and won again 5-3 against Elite FC. Richie Afoloyanka came down with 2 goals. Brice Ghandi scored 2 goals as well. A captain, Bernardo Vilchis, scored the final goal for the team. The Highlanders had a 5-0 lead before allowing the next 3 goals to its opponent.

“You know what I think it is – (Afoloyanka) has got a good group of forwards around him. He’s got 3 or 4 guys wo are really feeding him (and) creating space and creating opportunities for him as well so I think that’s really meshing really well. So, it’s going really well for him and I think that he’s the leading scorer in the league right now,” Head Coach Ryan Wall said.

The next game is on the road Saturday against the Erie Commodores.