After a two-year hiatus, J.R. Battista is returning to the Bellaire sidelines as the Big Reds boys basketball coach. He replaces Ben Doyle who had replaced him and coached the Big Reds the past two seasons.

J.R. previously coached the Reds for six seasons from 2011-2017. A Bellaire graduate he played for and coached with his Uncle Gene Ammirante before replacing him for the 2011-12 season.