WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Aiden Davis scored a game-high 38 points Tuesday night at The Palace on the Hill to lead Wheeling Park past Weir 79-72.

Davis and G. Cross from Weir went back and forth all night, Cross led the Red Riders with 35 points.

Park improves to 3-0 and visits Huntington, Friday. Weir slips to 1-2.