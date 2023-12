WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Last Friday, Aiden Davis not only scored 31 in a big road-win over Huntington (ranked 3rd in W.V. at the time), but hit 1,000 points in his career. To make matter even more impressive he did so his Junior year, which leaves time for him to chase other records including his uncle’s.

Davis feels good about the way he and his teammates are playing so far in the opening weeks of the season, pointing towards their pace and speed as the key.