WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots advanced to the 4A region 1 section 1 championship Tuesday night with a 92-60 win over Brooke.

In the win sophomore Aiden Davis set a pair of records, first he passed his head coach Michael Jebbia for points in a season by a sophomore. He also broke the school single season mark for three-pointers, Davis now has 85 that’s one more than Anthony Reed had in 1989 with 84.

Next the Patriots will face Morgantown in the sectional final Thursday in Morgantown.