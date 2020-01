WHEELING, W.VA.- This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week was awarded to Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo.

This past weekend the Wheeling Park Patriots boys basketball team paid a visit to John Marshall. During the rivalry matchup, Alex Vargo scored a game-high 28 points this past weekend, scoring 11 points in the 2nd quarter alone, helping the Patriots cruise to a 73-40 victory over the Monarchs. Vargo says it’s the team chemistry that helps him perform well on the court.